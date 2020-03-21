BREAKING NEWS: Elderly woman first coronavirus death on Costa Almeria in Spain







AN 86-year-old woman has become the first person to die from coronavirus in Almeria.

The elderly woman died today Saturday in the La Inmaculada Hospital in Huercal-Overa, Spanish press reported.

It was also reported she had been admitted to the hospital several days ago and had tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the crisis.

The 86-year-old had an existing medical condition.

By Saturday there were 53 coronavirus cases in the province. Seven of the cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.





Forty of the people diagnosed with coronavirus are under active monitoring at home and 13 are in hospital.





