“BOG ROLL BANDITS” CAUGHT RED HANDED WITH A VAN FULL OF STOLEN TOILET PAPER IN ESSEX LONDON







POLICE IN ESSEX LONDON WERE ‘ON A ROLL’ WHEN THEY PULLED OVER A SUSPICIOUS LOOKING VEHICLE THIS WEEK AS THEY DISCOVERED A ‘LOO ROLL STASH’ IN THE BACK.

Essex Police’s Operational Support Group was made aware of a burglary in the county yesterday and located the van in question within the hour of it being reported.

The three robbers were arrested immediately and were apparently ‘flushed’ with embarrassment at being ‘on the run and caught with their legs crossed’ so quickly!

-- Advertisement --



A person on Twitter wrote: “Brilliant job! Hope you get to the ‘bottom’ of why they needed all that loo roll!”

While another added: “You really are on a roll with your results!”





The news comes as police officers across the country have been urgently drafted in to support supermarket security workers in attempts to control crowds of panic buyers.

Reports came in last week of younger shoppers sneaking into supermarkets during so-called ‘silver hours’ – time which has been especially set aside for older shoppers amid the Covid-19 outbreak.





And shoppers have also spotted officers protecting important deliveries at peak times to stop worried shoppers from taking things into their own hands and helping themselves to the in-demand goods.

Some councils across the country have also scrapped bin collections due to staff shortages as a result of the pandemic, residents are instead asked to take their rubbish to the tip themselves.

THIS ARTICLE WAS BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE ENGLISH FUNERAL DIRECTOR

The English Funeral Service is owned and run by Tony Smith, Tony says “I am the only qualified English Funeral Director working in the Murcia Province. My company provides a complete 24hr funeral service to the whole of Costa Calida, Costa Blanca South and the Costa Almeria regions of Spain. I am first and foremost a professionally qualified funeral director with over 30 years experience.

Contact on +34 650 63 17 19 or http://www.englishfuneraldirector.com