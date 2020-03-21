Beating the boredom with board games during COVID19 lockdown in Spain







SALES of board and other games have spiked since a national State of Alarm was activated in Spain on March 15.

With the prospect of long weeks of confinement ahead, the nation is stocking up on ways to stave off the boredom, particularly with children in the house. And board games are the perfect way to get everybody involved.

Online discount toy store Bargain Max told ToyNews it has seen year on year board game traffic increase by a staggering 162 per cent, while on Tuesday, March 17, alone it was up 234 per cent on the same date in 2019.

The five best selling board games at the moment, according to Bargain Max data are: Scrawl Game where you have to doodle your way out of disaster; Santorini which was first introduced three decades ago; Countdown; Logo Best of TV and Movies Board Game; Logo Best of British.

However, it’s not just board games which are in hot demand, other games are being snapped up as parents face weeks indoors with young ones.

The barbie Dreamcamper play-set, Nerf N Strike Longstrike Blaster, My Little Pony Magic Everypony Collection, and the Paint Station 5 Colour Pods Paint Set have all been named in Bargain Max’s top 10 most popular toys overall.

A spokesperson for the online platform said there has been a sharp rise in the sales of board games, especially since March 13 “where demand has rocketed, reflecting the demand of the public looking for home entertainment whilst self-isolating”.

*This news article is brought to you by Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct’s mission is to make people’s/businesses lives easier by making the flow of money around the world simpler and more direct. They change money from one currency into another. There’s more to it than that, but they like to keep things simple.

Let’s talk currency! Contact them now on 950 478 914 or http://www.currenciesdirect.com

-- Advertisement --

