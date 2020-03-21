Australia top tourist spot Bondi Beach closed due to “unacceptable” crowds







THE New South Wales government has closed Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach after people failed to take heed of coronavirus crisis social distancing advice and flocked to the popular tourist location on Friday.

Health Minister Greg Hunt described the crowding seen on Bondi yesterday as “unacceptable.”

Images showed large numbers of swimmers, surfers and sunbathers on the beach when people have been told to say 1.5 metres apart.

The NSW Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said there could be further beach closures if the public continued to ignore social distancing guidelines.

The Australian government has introduced a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced new rules on socialising on Friday: there must be no more than one person per four square metres in indoor venues, including bars and restaurants.





