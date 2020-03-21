Arrested three times in Spain’s Mallorca for defying movement restrictions







POLICE in Mallorca capital Palma arrested the same man three times in four days for defying the movement restrictions.

Officers detained him on Tuesday, Wednesday and then again on Friday morning next to the Parc de ses Estacions after he refused to go back home.

This weekend Guardia Civil, National Police and Local Police have stepped up controls on roads across the Balearic Islands to make sure people do not try to get to their holiday homes.

