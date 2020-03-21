Alternative Weather Report From Spain’s Costa Del Sol – Appreciate Your Mother In Law On UK Mothering Sunday







Let’s take a look at the weather on the Costa Del Sol, Spain for the next few days, in particular for Mothering Sunday and beyond. Here are the latest predictions, so we have added some advice on how to treat your mother-in-law this UK Mother’s Day.

Saturday – we have already had showers on and off for the whole day, my cats aren’t happy

Sunday – UK Mother’s day, the rain means you better call mum and send her a virtual card under lockdown. Us mums like to be appreciated

Monday – a couple of thunderstorms and you will be in serious trouble if you forgot to make your mum happy. She’s calling you on speed dial





Tuesday – a couple of showers but sunny. This is fine except you forgot your mother-in-law on Mother’s Day and there is your own personal storm igniting in your household

Wednesday – a couple of showers and at 15 degrees you better turn the heat up, especially if you are elderly





Thursday – pleasant and sunny, you can sunbathe on your balcony, your flower delivery arrived at your mother-in-law’s and she’s calling to say how wonderful you are

Happy UK Mother’s Day to you all in advance on the Costa Del Sol. Warning! You have been advised about your mother-in-law, she’s reading this article right now.

