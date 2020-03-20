WATCH: Nurses and Doctors Chanting Yes We Can, as They Thank Police for Their Standing Ovation at Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, Spain







Professionals from the Costa del Sol hospital show their appreciation for the support shown by citizens of Malaga and police forces.

Although the days spent in confinement are increasingly strenuous, every evening at 8:00pm the deafening silence typical of a quarantined city is broken by loud applauses and cheers for the medical staff risking their life to save others.

In this hospital a group of medical staff including nurses and doctors amongst others, left the premises to show their appreciation for their homage. This emotive round of applause was ended with staff chanting loudly “Yes We Can” as they fight to battle the coronavirus pandemic.



