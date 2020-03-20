WATCH: Costa Almeria capital residents trapped indoors shout appreciation to Local Police patrolling the streets







RESIDENTS of the El Puche district of Almeria confined to their homes like the rest of the country by the coronavirus state of alarm went out onto to their balconies to show their appreciation for the job the Local Police force is doing patrolling the city streets.

Este es el recibimiento que le han dado los vecinos de El Puche a la 🚔 Policia local de almeria 👏👏👏 Así, unidos, será como venceremos al #Covid_19. 💪#YoMeQuedoEnCasa Zveřejnil(a) Ramón Fernández-Pacheco Monterreal dne Čtvrtek 19. března 2020



A video posed on social media by Almeria Mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco, shows people shouting out words of encouragement, cheering and clapping as patrols go by.

“In this way, united, we will overcome Covid-19”, the Mayor commented.



