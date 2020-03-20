UK Government grants will cover 80% of salary of employees unable to work







Chancellor has confirmed that the Government is stepping in to pay people’s wages and have pledged that, grants will cover 80% of salary of retained workers for up to £2,500 a month.

The PM reveals the government’s latest measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, by closing down pubs, restaurants and cafes’, as the deadly virus continues to spread rapidly, leaving London hospitals fighting more than ever.

London hospitals have claimed that they have reached their full capacity and are no longer able to take in any other Covid-19 victims, with no available ventilators, equipment that is vital for those who are fighting for their lives against Covid-19.

The Government have told cafes, pubs, clubs, restaurants, nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres across the UK to close from tonight and not open tomorrow, causing a surge of panic to millions, who lives depend on working within this sector.

Johnson, has confirmed that that cafes, pubs and restaurants can continue to provide takeout services, a procedure that many companies in this sector are heavily relying on at this moment in time.





The Chancellor said the government will pick up “most of” the wages of workers.

Rishi Sunak said: “Today I can announce that in the first time of our history, the Government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages.





“We’re setting up a new coronavirus job retention scheme. Any employer in the country small or large, charitable or non-profit, will be eligible for the scheme.

“Government grants will cover 80% of the salary of retained workers up to a total of £2,500 a month – that’s just above the median income.”

Universal Credit, a benefit system for the UK has also been raised by £1,000 per year for a year, while VAT is suspended for the next quarter, with nothing being due until June and will have til the end of the year to repay.

The coronavirus business interruption scheme will also be interest free for 12 months, confirms Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Prime minister has also addressed that there will be a big effort made to ensure that hospitals across the country will have enough ventilators and intensive care units.