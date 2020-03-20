UAE’s Burj Khalifa lights up in solidarity with Spain

This evening, Dubai’s tallest building – the Burj Khalifa – lit up in the colours of the Spanish Flag to show its solidarity with Spain and its people who are confronting the coronavirus crisis.

The 828-metre high building carried a message of hope for the Spanish, with the words ‘United we will stop the virus’, as well as thanking the healthcare professionals on the frontlines combatting the disease.

Last week, the Burj Khalifa lit up with the colours of the Italian flag and the words ‘We are with you’, as a sign of solidarity and friendship with Italy.





