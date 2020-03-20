Two Arrests Made After a Vehicle Drives into Terminal 1 of Spain’s Barcelona El Prat Airport







Two individuals have been arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra after driving into Terminal 1 of Barcelona’s airport at around 5:00am.

-- Advertisement --



Despite the restrictions imposed by Spain’s current state of alarm, arrests and fines have not stopped. The police force informed of the happenings via its twitter account. They assured that the car did not contain any type of explosives.

Furthermore, as seen in the picture, the car managed to access the intermodal area of Terminal 1 without causing any injuries. The Mossos are now investigating the motive behind the pair’s actions.







