Tragic death of Mojacar character and Euro Weekly News friend and ally Ric Polansky







IT is with heavy hearts that we report the death of one of Mojacar’s real larger than life characters and one of the Euro Weekly New’s true friends and great allies Ric Polansky.

American Ric first moved to Mojacar all the way back in the 1960s. He was a promoter, and along with his brother was one of the first to really put the ‘corner of enchantment’ on the map.

Ric was a man with a boundless passion for life. He loved bullfighting and photography, two interests he combined in the thousands of images he captured of bullfights around the world.

He was not afraid to explore far flung corners of the world, whether it was fishing in Alaska or following the trail of the Spanish ‘conquistadores’ in Latin America in the hunt for the legendary city of El Dorado.

Ric was also a talented and original writer, and EWN was privileged to count him as one of our regular columnists, putting down on paper many of his innermost thoughts for our readers.





Ric will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him and will leave a gap in local Mojacar society which will be very hard to fill indeed.

Our heartfelt commiserations go out to Ric’s wife Karen and to all his family.



