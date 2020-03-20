





TORREMOLINOS TOWN HALL KEEPS CONNECTED WITH RESIDENTS ON SPAIN’S COSTA DEL SOL

TORREMOLINOS Town Hall has launched its electronic headquarters https://sede.torremolinos.es with the aim of serving as a portal through which residents can communicate to carry out procedures electronically whilst complying with the lockdown. Councillor for Public Administration, Carmen García, explained that the new electronic headquarters of the Town Hall will increase the specific procedures that can be carried out, facilitating the work of both the delegations and the residents in their procedures. In addition, it has reported that this website incorporates the so-called Carpeta Ciudadana, where residents can access, in a personalised and simple way, the procedures and information of interest. The local government have indicated that this new platform joins the digital procedures that were already being carried out, for example in the respective IBI subsidy campaigns in the previous 3 years, where the residents have been able to carry out this process in a completely digital way.

