Tesco and M&S announce special shopping hours for NHS workers working to battle the Coronavirus

In stores across the UK this Sunday, those eligible will be invited to browse an hour before traditional shop opening. It’s part of a range of measures the store has introduces to try and stop panic-buying and ensure there is enough food for everybody left on the shelves.

MARKS and Spencer have introduced a special shopping hour for our hero NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic – as the rest of supermarket giants were urged to follow suit.

M&S today announced it will give NHS and emergency service workers the first hour of every Tuesday and Friday morning to buy their essentials – after similar measures were introduced for the elderly and vulnerable.

Earlier today I reported on an NHS nurse who posted a video online highlighting the plight of NHS staff caught up in this “war” the country is waging against the Coronavirus.





Dawn Bilbrough, 51, from York, asked people to “just stop taking more food than needed, warning the public it’s key workers who will be “looking after you when you’re at your lowest”.



