Tax breaks to beat the Covid-19 crisis







ALFAZ town hall revealed a series of measures to alleviate the economic consequences of the Coronavirus crisis in the Costa Blanca town.

Deadlines on municipal charges for small and medium businesses and the self-employed have been put on hold.

Eligibility for assistance with the rubbish-collection tax will be extended to include businesses that had to close following the national government’s State of Emergency decree.

Bars, pubs, and restaurants will have a three-month reduction on the municipal tax on their terrace tables and billboards,” Alfaz’s Finance councillor Jose Plaza announced. So too will taxis charged for parking on the public highway.

Payments by administrative concessions will also be suspended.





“This is a temporary crisis,” he declared. “With measures like these, we are confident that we shall pull through once the State of Emergency is lifted.”

Alfaz town hall will also apply reductions on the fees charged when opening a new business once the Covid-19 crisis has been overcome, Plaza pledged.





“We particularly want to help the self-employed who have been obliged to close business or whose activities have been reduced to a minimum,” he said.

“These measures were introduced with our municipality’s shops and businesses in mind and approved during the first plenary meeting held since the State of Emergency decree,” Plaza said.

The councillor also stressed that it was vital to comply with all national government directives and that the local population left their homes as seldom as possible in order to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.