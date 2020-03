Last night, the Guardia Civil detained a 33-year-old man who stole a computer and face masks from the PAC health centre in Arenal, Llucmajor.

The Guardia Civil stepped up controls on main roads in order to check that people weren’t travelling to second residences for the weekend. 1,500 vehicles on the Inca motorway were checked, and eight drivers were fined. These controls will continue throughout the weekend. The Guardia Civil has also intensified controls at marinas.

