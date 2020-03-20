Stock Brokers Allowed to Make Written Notes of Transactions Due to Coronavirus







WITH many banks and investment firms closing their dealing rooms and asking staff to work from home because of coronavirus, they now face a possible breach of European Union trading laws.

The EU market watchdog has confirmed that whilst all traders are supposed to record conversations with customers, for the duration of the current crisis, they must take detailed written notes of their conversations in all cases if they can’t record them.

This is response to complaints from banks that they have not received sufficient advice on what they should tell their staff to do in order to comply with the law.