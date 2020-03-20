Spanish Stock Exchange is Attracting British Investment







THE decision by the Spanish National Securities Market Commission to give in principle approval for the takeover of the Spanish Stock Exchange (Bolsas y Mercados Españoles) by Swiss group SIX has encouraged other groups to buy its shares.

One British group, Sand Grove Capital has increased its stake to more than 3 per cent, making it the third largest shareholder in BME, slightly behind BlackRock with just under 4 per cent.

Shares in BME are therefore bucking the downwards trend and are in demand.