Spanish Stock Exchange is Attracting British Investment

By
John Smith
-
Exterior of Bolsa de Madrid Credit: Raúl Hernández González


THE decision by the Spanish National Securities Market Commission to give in principle approval for the takeover of the Spanish Stock Exchange (Bolsas y Mercados Españoles) by Swiss group SIX has encouraged other groups to buy its shares.

One British group, Sand Grove Capital has increased its stake to more than 3 per cent, making it the third largest shareholder in BME, slightly behind BlackRock with just under 4 per cent.

Shares in BME are therefore bucking the downwards trend and are in demand.





