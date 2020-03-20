Spain’s Government Allows People with Autism and Disruptive Behaviours to Leave their Homes as Long as They Abide to Correct Safety Protocols







The Official Government Bulletin has announced a new instruction within the Royal Decree, which states that individuals who have behavioural disturbances, such as those on the autism spectrum or individuals with disruptive behaviours, may leave their homes during the state of alarm enacted as a result of COVID-19.

More specifically, the change in protocol, which has been signed off by the Ministry of Health, dictates that when these individuals find themselves aggravated because of their confined environment, caused by the state of alarm, they will be allowed to make the necessary journeys outside, always when they respect the necessary security measures to avoid infection.

Spain’s Autism Alliance is to thank, as they requested that the Spanish Government make an exception for these individuals who will typically struggle to cope “with radical changes” in their day to day life and which can have great consequences for their health and their families. These types of changes can incur high levels of anxiety, stress, defiant behaviour, loss of self-regulation. In the most extreme situations, these changes can even put their physical integrity at risk, especially for those individuals who have a limited support circle or live alone.

