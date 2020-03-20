Spain Applauds Medics On The Frontline – New Word Trending Called Balconing







Those in lockdown in Spain and Europe have taken to their windows and balconies to applaud medical staff for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a new word trending and it’s called “balconing”. When people under lockdown see medical staff doing their utmost in these dire circumstances and applaud them, the media worldwide are reporting it as “balconing”.

Footage from Spain, Italy, and Portugal shows individuals in apartment blocks clapping and cheering in a show of support for doctors and nurses working through the crisis.

In particular, Spanish social media recently called for people to express their appreciation for the country’s medical professionals.

We applaud this effort to encourage both the medical profession and the police in their efforts to keep us all safe. We certainly need some more “balconing” from those under lockdown to show appreciation for workers putting their lives on the line for us all here in Spain and around the world. It surely lifts all our spirits and displays much-needed solidarity.







