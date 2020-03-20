Slight tax relief for sports and education facilities in Benidorm







SPORTS and educational facilities in Benidorm will be exempt from paying certain taxes during the ‘state of alarm’ closures.

Municipal services subject to the temporary shut-down will not be charged refuse collection or vehicle tax payments within their SUMA bills after Benidorm Council today agreed to suspend payments.

-- Advertisement --



This will be light relief to nursery schools, the Early Childhood Care Service (SAPI), the Municipal Conservatories of Music and Dance, municipal sports schools, sports facilities and the flea market.

Councillor for Finance, Aida Garcia Mayor, said the ‘order’ will be in place “while the state of alarm persists”.



