Prince Harry could be forced out of royal retirement due to coronavirus crisis







THE coronavirus crisis could force Prince Harry to return to royal life after the Duke of Sussex stepped away from the Royal Family, according to explosive claims.

According to experts, Prince William could ‘step in’ for Queen Elizabeth, while Prince Harry may be brought out of royal retirement if Her Majesty and Prince Charles are forced into social isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last week people over the age of 70 will be told to self-isolate for four months in a bid to protect the most vulnerable from the pandemic.

Britain’s monarch, 93, left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle yesterday and husband Prince Philip, 98, followed soon after, while Prince Charles, 71, and wife Camilla Parker Bowles have reportedly cancelled their upcoming spring tour, as the situation worsens.

Nigel Cawthorne, author of Call Me Diana: Princess Diana on Herself, has claimed the Duke of Cambridge may be asked to provide a 'physical presence' of the monarchy if the Queen and Charles are unable to.








