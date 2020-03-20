Positive Comments From The Costa Del Sol And Around The World – Tribute To Irish Model







We need some positivity in these dreadful circumstances so Facebook Users on the Costa Del Sol and around the world have commented on the question, please put some positive feedback on social media about life and more under lockdown? Here is a sample of their endearing and witty comments.

Roy Swain from Dulwich, London said “you must keep fit” while posting a video of him opening a bottle of wine”! Live for today, dream of tomorrow, learn from yesterday. I am still alive and kicking. True experience is not what happens to you, it is more what you do when it happens. You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself. The storm will pass. You live every day but remember that you only die once. Tesco is letting NHS staff shop an hour before opening from Sunday. This isn’t a popular opinion but secretly, I think things are going to work out. On my second bottle of red and it only 20.30 in the UK. Everything will be alright, in the end. And if things aren’t alright at the moment, it’s because you haven’t got to the end yet.

A poignant comment from Irish sports presenter, Aidan Cooney, formerly at Ireland AM’s daily morning show, was noticeable. He referenced Alli MacDonnell, a model, and devoted mother who passed last year. Aidan mentions the team, including Alli who worked for many years on Irish television “the team was some of the nicest regulars who came through the door in Ballymount. Much liked and most respected”.

Thank you, Aidan, for your kind comments. I am sure Alli’s family will be extremely honored by your wonderful tribute.

A favorite comment from Sarah Hawes, on the Costa Del Sol in Spain, who posted minutes ago is “if you are reading this, you made it through today”. I second that.



