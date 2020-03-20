Nine extra police officers to help patrol the streets of Calpe on the Costa Blanca from Monday







POLICE reinforcements will hit the streets of Calpe from Monday as part of measures agreed at the council’s last face-to-face gathering this morning.

From today, all further meetings and plenary sessions will be held via video conference.

During this morning’s plenary session, it was announced nine new officers will be incorporated into the current squad on Monday, March 23, and two vehicles will be “acquired immediately” for the use of the Local Police and the council’s Social Services department.

The two bodies are working closely together as ‘state of alarm’ measures confine the public to their homes.

And to help strengthen the service they are providing, it was today agreed to allocate part of the local authority’s budget to the Social Services Department to ensure it can meet the needs of the public in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.





Meanwhile, the council’s administrative department has begun requesting Government aid and subsidies for companies and businesses forced to close.

Local Police informed council members there have been two complaints about the failure to close establishments and two complaints about individuals flouting recommendations to stay in their homes.





And on a more positive note, Domingo Crespo Pavilion was given approval to accommodate five homeless people, and it was agreed the Citizen’s Advice Office can stay open to the public for face-to-face procedures, such as the life certificate and the digital certificate, given that the latter is essential for carrying out telematic procedures with the administration.

Staff will be protected with a glass screen and other means, but users are asked to use the telephone where possible.

And in a displayof solidarity, the Chinese community in Calpe has donated 15,000 masks and nine large bottles of hydroacolic gel, sanitising spray and gloves that will be used in the Health Centre, the Casa del Mar, the Local Police, the Guardia Civil, Civil Protection, the Colina Club, La Saleta and Domis VI residences and the City Council staff who attend to the public.