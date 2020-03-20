Nerja Launches Online Content to Encourage Citizens to Keep Fit and Have Fun During Spain’s Lock Down







The Nerja Town Hall has decided to take action, under the present circumstances, to help its residents keep busy and have fun during lock-down. Their aim is to motivate everyone to keep active and to practice exercise. Every day the Mijas Sports Council will upload different videos onto their Facebook page (CMD Nerja), which focus on ways to help beat boredom, apathy, low spirits and a sedentary lifestyle.

-- Advertisement --



The activities will be classified into 5 groups and will not require any special equipment, as they will be adapted to include typical items found in your home.

The first type of activity will be games, challenges and popular activities which merge entertainment with physical activity.





The second type of content is for beginners, who want to start keeping fit with very basic exercises.





The third category will consist of physical conditioning and entails general exercises to maintain your physique.

The fourth category is specially designed for elders, many of which are already signed up to municipal sports programmes.

The final category is dedicated to relaxation and entails activities like yoga or tai chi, which aims to stimulate both mental and physical activity.