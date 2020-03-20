Miltiary unit drafted in to help sanitise Finestrat on the Costa Blanca







THE Military Emergency Unit (UME) has been drafted in to help disinfect the streets of Finestrat, at the request of the town’s Mayor.

Juan Francisco Pérez has stepped up the sanitising of any areas members of the public may have contact with, such as bus stops and supermarket doorways.

-- Advertisement --



Expressing his gratitude to UME, he said: “Many thanks for responding to our request and for helping us to stop the spread of the virus by assisting our municipal brigades within the Technical Services and the work they are carrying out.”

The Mayor also stressed that a public inquiries are still being dealt with by calling 965 878 100 (9am to 1pm), by email at contacta@finestrat.org and by electronic means at www.ayto-finestrat.es

“Please stay at home everybody, as indicated by health agencies to prevent the spread of the virus, especially for the protection of our elders,” added Pérez.



