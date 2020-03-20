





MIJAS SHOWS SUPPORT FOR WOMEN AND VICTIMS OF GENDER VIOLENCE DURING THE CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN ON THE COSTA DEL SOL IN SPAIN

THE Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and the Councillor for Equality and Diversity, Natalia Martínez, has announced the strengthening of the provision of services to women victims of gender violence during the declaration of the State of Alarm.

A measure that adds to those already announced by the municipal government to serve the residents “The isolation creates the situation that many women victims of gender violence live in their day to day even more complicated, for this reason, we could not stop attending to those who need us the most in these difficult times,” emphasises González, who explains how” these are not easy days, but we are putting all our energy into action as many measures as necessary so no one is left behind. ”

Therefore, the Town Hall points out that people who may be at risk or victims of gender violence can contact the Department of Equality and Diversity on 952 58 90 01 or 659 74 02, from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. at 2 p.m. “This service is not only constantly maintained, but we are going to place special emphasis on serving women who may be experiencing gender-based violence at home, especially with the mobility restrictions applicable since the State of Alarm was decreed,” reports Martínez. In the same way, the local government reminds that the people who may suffer any emergency also have at their disposal the Policia Local telephone numbers 952 46 08 08 or 952 46 09 09.



