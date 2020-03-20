





MARBELLA TOWN HALL KEEPS ON TOP OF CLEANING ON THE COSTA DEL SOL

MARBELLA Town Hall has intensified the extraordinary disinfection tasks that are being carried out in public spaces throughout the area and has expanded them to the five nursing homes in the town. This was explained by the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who stressed that “we understand that older people are an absolutely vulnerable population.” The councillor recalled that special cleaning tasks were already being carried out on urban furniture, containers, urban buses and markets, as well as in the Hospital Costa del Sol, the health and ambulatory centres and the courts. Also, these works will be extended to the taxi service, to the four hospitals, medical centres and to the 41 pharmacies “that continue to provide service to residents”. In this sense, the councillor of RSU and Cleaning, Diego López, has indicated that a total of 312 people spread over three shifts make up the special device of both delegations, which is also in charge of garbage collection and washing, and that, so far, about 5,000 litres of virucidal liquid have been used.

