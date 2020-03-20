Manchester Airport close two terminals due to coronavirus







Manchester Airport will close down Terminal Two and Terminal Three from Wednesday next week, the owners have announced.

A Manchester Airport spokesman said: “Like all airports across the world, Manchester Airport has experienced a significant fall in passenger volumes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Given this reduction in departing and arriving flights, and the likelihood traffic will decline further, we have taken the decision to work towards operating from a single terminal.”

The spokesperson confirmed that flights departing from the terminals will now depart from Terminal One and said passengers should check-in and pass through security from the terminal from Wednesday.

He added: “Anyone due to return to Manchester Airport will arrive into Terminal One, regardless of the terminal they originally departed from. Those due to collect passengers from the Airport should also be aware of this change.





“Those who have booked directly with us will be contacted proactively by email at the appropriate time. Those who have booked through a third party should contact the agent they used.

“Throughout this transition, we will have colleagues on hand to help passengers and will have extra wayfinding in place to guide people to the right places.





“We would like to thank our customers for their understanding, and would also like to place on record our thanks to our colleagues, who have shown huge dedication and professionalism during this challenging time.”