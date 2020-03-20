Man dies from coronavirus in Spain’s Mallorca – Police officer and fireman infected







A third person has died from coronavirus in Mallorca the Ministry of Health has confirmed whilst a policeman and firefighter have been infected.

The 30 year old man died at Palma’s Son Espases Hospital yesterday evening.

He had a history of illnesses and health problems it has emerged.

He is the third person to die on the island of Mallorca with the first being a 59 year old woman with underlying health problems also and the third victim was a man in his 60s who had become infected whilst receiving treatment at Son Espases Hospital.

The Policia Local officer from Alcudia who was infected has been hospitalised at Inca Hospital.

According to Mayor Barbara Rebassa, the officer was part of a group that recently attended a security conference in Spain’s capita Madrid.





As a result, officers have been patrolling alone rather than in pairs and two of the officer’s colleagues are self isolating after presenting symptoms of the virus.

A second firefighter from Bombers de Palma also tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in eight of his colleagues being actively monitored at home.





Yesterday, soldiers from Palma’s 47th Infantry Regiment were drafted in to the headquarters to disinfect the premises.