Latest Coronavirus Statistics From Spain And Around The World







Here are the latest coronavirus statistics from Worldometer set at midnight GMT.

Spain has a total of 18,077 cases with 3,308 new cases and 831 deaths. There are 193 new fatalities with 1,107 recoveries, 16,139 active cases and 939 in serious or critical condition.

Let’s take a look at the figures from around the world in comparison.

China has 80,928 cases with zero new cases

Italy has 41,035 cases with 5,322 new cases





Iran has 18,407 cases with 1,046 new cases

Germany has 15,320 cases with 2,993 new cases

USA has 13,847 cases with 4,588 new cases

France has 10,995 cases with 1,861 new cases

S. Korea has 8,565 cases with 152 new cases

UK has 3,269 cases with 643 new cases

There is a total of 244,961 coronavirus cases with 10,033 deaths and 87,408 who have recovered.

We will keep you updated 24/7.