IT’S WAR! The British Army to put 20,000 troops on the streets of Britain in the Battle against the Coronavirus







THE BRITSH ARMY IS ASSEMBLING A TASK FORCE CONSISTING OF OVER 20,000 PERSONEL TO ASSIST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN THE UK.

Alongside the 10,000 military personnel who are always held at ‘higher readiness’ in the event of a civil emergency, an additional 10,000 will be called upon to aid the fight against Britain’s coronavirus pandemic.

The army is up gearing to deploy on British streets for up to six months to help in the coronavirus crisis.

A note issued by the head of the Armed Forces, General Sir Nicholas Carter, called on the military to step up its preparations to come to the country’s aid.

In the message, sent to senior officers General Carter said troops must be ready to help civilian emergency services, including by setting up ‘temporary hospitals’.

He wrote: ‘The indications are that this disease will spike around late May and early June.





Thousands of troops are being flown home from overseas to help the NHS, police and other key areas. Should Britain go into lockdown, military personnel are expected to assist police in helping secure the streets. Military medics, including doctors and nurses, will also be deployed to help in hospitals.

The British Army is the principal land warfare force of the United Kingdom, a part of British Armed Forces. As of 2019, the British Army comprises just over 79,300 trained regular (full-time) personnel and just over 27,200 trained reserve (part-time) personnel.





