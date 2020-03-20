Italy Now Surpasses China in the Number of Deaths Caused by the Coronavirus







The number of positive cases in Italy as of yesterday stood at 33,190 people, although 4,440 had already been given the all clear and recovered.

The number of deaths recorded in Italy due to the coronavirus rose to 3,405 this Thursday, an additional 427 deaths from the figures recorded on Wednesday, making Italy the country with most deaths from the coronavirus on a global scale.

So far China has counted a total of 3,245 deaths from the dangerous virus. The worst affected region in Italy, Lombardía, recorded a total of 2,168 deaths, with almost 20,000 positive cases.





The number of people in Italy who were hospitalised with symptoms yesterday was 15,757, compared to the 14,363 who were hospitalised the day before. Those in intensive care were 2,498, and 2,257 respectively.

The experts who arrived from China to Lombardía to help, explained that “the measures of quarantine are not rigid enough and they need to be strengthened” to contain the propagation of the COVID-19 virus.





The vice-president of the Chinese Red Cross, Sun Shuopeng, was startled to see so many people on the streets of Milan, he argued “all economic activity must be halted, everyone must stay at home, and everyone must contribute to the cause”.

He confirmed that “There aren’t strict enough measures in Italy, there are people on the streets, public transport is functioning as normal, there are people in hotels, and people without masks”.