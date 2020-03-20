Home shopping service for the vulnerable launched in La Nucia on the Costa Blanca







A FREE home shopping service for the vulnerable, elderly and people with mobility problems has been launched in La Nucia.

The aim of the new Town Hall initiative is to help the most vulnerable groups during the current health Emergency, so that everyone can stay stocked up during the lock down.

This home shopping service is being set up following a risk assessment carried out by the Department of Social Welfare, and while it is a totally free service, the beneficiary must pay the cost of the shopping itself.

A Town Hall spokesperson said: “This is aimed at people who cannot supply themselves with basic foodstuffs, hygiene products and medicines and also have no family members or social support network.

“It is especially focused on: elderly people on their own, people with reduced mobility and people in vulnerable situations.”





Anybody interested in the service for themselves or on somebody else’s behalf, should contact Social Welfare on 966 897 330 (from 9 am to 2pm).

A Social Welfare officer will assess the demand and if it meets the established parameters, will organise the service, provided by the staff of the Home Help Service of La Nucia Town Hall.



