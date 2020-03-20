Fuel Prices in Spain may Rise Thanks to Donald Trump







FOR some weeks now, the world has benefitted by the schism between OPEC and Russia over oil production and motorists have benefitted here in Spain as well as throughout Europe with a drop in fuel prices.

The OPEC concept was to reduce production in order to keep prices high as demands falls due to lockdowns but Russia refused.

Things have changed however as President Trump has intervened to initially purchase 30 million barrels of crude oil to add to American reserves thus steadying the price.