





FRANTIC FAMILY REACH OUT ON LA CALA DE MIJAS FACEBOOK GROUP TO SEARCH FOR FATHER ON THE COSTA DEL SOL BUT RECEIVE BAD NEWS

THE body of a man was found in an address in La Cala De Mijas after frantic messages from his family for help as they had not been able to contact him.

Roberto Bonati, affectionally known as ‘Bertie’ to his neighbours was discovered by police on the balcony of his home last Tuesday. Roberto’s wife and son had moved to the UK in December whilst he stayed behind to arrange passports for his six beloved dogs. It is reported that the deceased was suffering from mental health issues and a heart condition and his family had not heard from him for four days, causing them to worry and to reach out to the community on a local Facebook page.

All the dogs were safe and have now been taken to Last Chance Animal Rescue.

It is believed that Mr. Bonati had been living without any heating after a dispute with his landlord had led to it being cut off in January.







