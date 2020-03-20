Energy consumption falls across Spain due to epidemic







Energy consumption in Spain has fallen due to coronavirus.

Lack of business due to a nationwide lockdown sees business usage drop drastically whilst household usage goes up.

The two areas with the highest drops are Madrid and Catalunya, where the drop is higher than 10%.

According to data from Red Electrica de Espana (REE), electricity demand has dropped between 5% and 10% in the last week compared to what is expected on average.

Lack of early output in the morning from companies such as factories means less usage than normal.

According to REE Director of Operations, Miguel Duvison: “It can be inferred that the reduction in the morning is due to the fact that consumption is more linked to economic activity and, in the afternoon , demand is fundamentally associated with domestic consumption.”





The reduction in consumption however is not reflected in the prices, which had been showing a downward trend for a long period of time.

Experts also expect electricity prices to drop further in the coming days.



