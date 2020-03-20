ELDERLEY FORCED TO LOOK AFTER THEMSELVES IN SPAIN AS CARE WORKERS ON THE COSTA-DEL-SOL DESERT THEIR JOBS







AN ELDERLY WOMAN IN MARBELLA WAS SHOCKED TO DISCOVER THAT AN SMS SHE HAD RECEIVED FROM HER CARER CONTAINED INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO LOOK AFTER HERSELF!

The 75-year-old who declined to be named had to call on a neighbour to operate her mobile phone. When she was told her Polish carer would not be coming she burst into tears, what was she supposed to do? she lives on her own and her only family member, her daughter, lives in the UK and is stuck at home with her two children.

This is not an isolated story since reporting this I have discovered that hundreds, if not thousands of home carers have repatriated and there is now a shortage of them.

The vast majority were working for cash, there was no work contract and they could leave whenever they wanted.





“She did everything for me, fetched my prescription, cleaned the apartment, helped me clean myself and most of all, she was the only company I had”

"If had the courage, I would end it all, I mean it. What can I do now, I have no transport, and no medicine for the pain my cancer gives me" (she is stage 4 lung cancer).





The urbanisation Mrs “K” lives on is full of ex-pats who live on their own and expect the band of carers that arrive every day to carry on looking after them, they don’t realise that they are not coming back, its an awful thought they cannot perceive.

The next-door neighbour assured me she would try and help a little if she could and was calling the lady’s daughter in Uk to inform her of what has happened.

