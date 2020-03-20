Death of a Woman is Being Investigated as a Possible Domestic Abuse Case, First of Its Kind in Spain Since State of Alarm







The Governmental Delegation dedicated to domestic abuse is investigating the death of 35-year-old woman that occurred this Thursday in Castellon as a possible case of sexist violence.

If this murder is in fact attributed to domestic violence, it will be the 17th case of deaths from sexist violence so far in 2020, and the first of its case since Spain declared the state of alarm on March 14.

The Minister of Equality is working to incorporate measures to support women and protect any victims who may be suffering as a result of domestic abuse and are forced to stay in their homes, which in many cases means being confined with your abuser.



