Costa Del Sol’s Torremolinos issues 82 fines for flouting Spain’s lockdown restrictions







The Local Police of Torremolinos has announced that is has issued 82 fines to individuals that have flouted the country’s State of Alarm restrictions imposed by the Government to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. According to the Torremolinos Town Hall authorities, all 82 fines have been issued since the lockdown began on 14th March.

Police are being extra vigilant on the Costa Del Sol to ensure that the State of Law restrictions are being adhered to. Anyone who is out in public, whether by car or foot, must be out for ‘essential’ reasons only, and unaccompanied, unless justified. This follows the Spanish Government’s toughened State of Alarm restrictions announced yesterday, which stipulated that adults can only be accompanied with a young child, an elderly person, or a dependent with a disability, for trips to buy food or attend a medical centre/hospital.

Antonio Ruiz, Councillor of Scurity at Torremolinos Town Hall, reiterated the Government’s message to locals. “Be responsible, stay indoors and obey the restrictions set out by the State of Alarm to prevent further spread of the coronavirus,” he stated.



