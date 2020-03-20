Costa del Sol EXCLUSIVE: How claustrophobics are beating Spain’s lockdown regulations







Dodging the cops on Spain’s Costa del Sol as “Cabin Fever” sets in

Many people suffer from claustrophobia as a medical condition and as lockdown starts to grind in with tighter and tighter restrictions, people suffering from “Cabin Fever” are hiding in spots and risking arrest to cope with it.

Around the areas of the Costa del Sol, people suffering are finding hideouts as they keep a watchful eye out for patrol cars constantly up and down the street.

Using derelict buildings as cover they hide in them and stroll or step out and pace the street keeping a watchful eye out walking opposite directions to patrol cars.

This claustrophobic sufferer who didn’t wish to be named told the Euro Weekly News:

” I can’t hack it, I did a day indoors but that drove me insane, I’d rather take the risk, I’ve been out here daily since Monday, the patrols go one way and I go the other if there’s more than one patrol I hide in the building until they have gone. I normally go to a self-help group but that’s closed at present, many of the members of the group are around the town doing the same, we have organised a group on WhatApp and advise each other of good places to be in the open air as well as tip each other off when we see patrols heading our way, there are 6 of us on this stretch alone”





“Nobody knows about us sufferers so we have taken matters into our own hands, we just pace up and down in the open air, I get out by 8AM and stay out till it gets dark, I then go to the shop displaying a carrier bag and fill it with my dinner before returning home, looking like I have just been out to the shop, although, in reality, I have had a day out beating the restrictions”



