Costa Almeria town folk do their bit in fight against coronavirus by making face masks

SOLIDARITY: A local seamstress made 200 face masks and donated them to Garrucha council CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Garrucha @AytoGarrucha


WITH the coronavirus health crisis turning face masks into an essential item, the local community in Garrucha is pitching into the battle against Covid-19.

Members of the Nuestra Señora del Rocio sisterhood have set about making face masks in their workshop for medical staff. The sisterhood also put out a message in its Facebook page calling for other people to get in touch and contribute to their efforts.

Another Garrucha local, a seamstress by profession, had made 200 masks and donated them to the council.

The local authority told press that “dozens of companies and residents have joined the cause and are doing their bit.”






