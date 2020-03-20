Costa Almeria Chirivel council coronavirus assistance and advice







CHIRIVEL council has since the state of alarm came into force been operating a series of measures to assist and advise residents

The local authority and volunteers have been operating a food delivery and home assistance service for elderly people living on their own and in need of help.

They are preparing a daily menu for senior citizens and getting them essential items and medications to avoid them having to go out onto the streets.

The local authority explained it is keeping Chirivel residents continuously updated via social media on the state of alarm.

In addition, Health councillor Ana Sanchez, a qualified nurse by profession, has made a video in which she offers essential advice on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and what do to in the event of experiencing symptoms of having contracted the virus.





The councillor has also been round local businesses to show staff how to wash their hands correctly and how to remove gloves safely, as well as the hygiene measures establishments should adopt to prevent contagions.

At the same time, the council has allocated a Town Hall administrative assistant to taking on health staff’s administrative tasks to enable them to carry out assistance activities in an optimum way.





The administration has also set up telephone assistance and information helplines, and Chirivel Mayor Jose Torregrosa has made his number available to all residents for any queries they may have at these difficult times.

Meanwhile, families with school age children are sharing the tasks and experiments they have been doing during these days of confinement and in collaboration with the council are preparing new activities to keep the youngest members of the family occupied.

The Mayor has praised Chrivel’s population for “following in an exemplary way all the health authorities’ recommendations for stopping the spread of Covid-19”, reporting that the vast majority of people are “staying at home and only going out to get to work or to do their necessary shopping.”