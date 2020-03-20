Costa Almeria capital police multilingual megaphone message warning public not to stay on the streets







ALMERIA city Local Police patrols have started blasting out a message from megaphones in five languages warning members of the public not to stay on the streets and in public places without good reason due to the coronavirus crisis.

The message in Spanish, English, Arabic, French and Romanian reminds people they should stay at home under the state of alarm restrictions to try and prevent as far as possible the spread of the virus.

-- Advertisement --



The warning makes it clear that the country is facing a serious health emergency which demands everyone’s cooperation.

By Thursday afternoon Almeria’s Local Police force had issued sanctions to 130 people for state of alarm-related offences, mainly for failing to comply with the orders on home confinement.

Meanwhile, the Surbus bus company reported average weekday passenger numbers in the city were down by more than 90 per cent this week.





Both the city council and Surbas have advised people only to use buses if it absolutely necessary in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 contagion. In the case of the elderly or anyone suffering from an illness the advice is not to use the city buses at all.



