Coronavirus: Everyone in California told to stay home







The Governor of California has told all residents in the state to stay at home, effectively locking down about 40 million people.

The statewide order, Gavin Newsom said, goes into effect “this evening”.

Meanwhile, officials are drawing up plans to impose further restrictions on movement in London if people continue to ignore Government pleas to stay at home, which could see thousands of businesses shut down.

It comes as the number of cases in Britain passed 3,000 with 144 deaths from the virus.



