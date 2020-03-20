CORONAVIRUS: Emotional Plea from critical care nurse to end empty shelves after she finishes 48 hour Shift







AN EMOTIONAL PLEA FROM A CRITICAL CARE NURSE BEGGING FOR SHOPPERS TO STOP PANIC BUYING GOES VIRAL.

A critical care nurse who had just finished an exhausting 48-hour shift at a hospital broke down in tears after returning to her car when she couldn’t buy fresh fruit and vegetables at a local supermarket.

Watch the heart-wrenching video below courtesy of the BBC, this should be a message to all of us…

Dawn Bilbrough, 51, from York, asks people to “just stop taking more food than needed, warning the public it’s key workers who will be “looking after you when you’re at your lowest”.





She admits she had a “little cry” in the supermarket after seeing the fruit and vegetable shelves totally bare.

“I don’t know how I’m supposed to stay healthy. And those people… people are just stripping the shelves of basic foods. You just need to stop it.

“Because it’s people like me that are going to be looking after you when you’re at your lowest so just stop it. Please!”

The video comes as supermarkets bring in more stringent measures to ensure food is distributed more evenly among society.

Update… Dawn has been overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness. She now has food and is OK and thanks everyone for the calls, comments, and messages of support.