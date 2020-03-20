Coronavirus: British Airways pilots’ wages to be slashed in half







Pilots for British Airways are to receive a 50 per cent pay cut for two months as the airline attempts to survive the coronavirus crisis, according to the Financial Times.

The cut will come into effect for the months of April and May after BA came to an agreement with the UK-based pilot union, BALPA.

BA said in a letter to its staff that the move aims to address “the immediate threat to the business in the face of COVID-19 and the unprecedented impact this is having on the airline.”

The decision comes a week after British Airways Chief Executive Officer Alex Cruz warned workers of plans to ground aircraft and cut jobs.



