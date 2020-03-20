Confusion in Calpe over possible Covid-19 case







A teacher at Calpe’s Adult Learning Centre (FPA) is self-isolating after showing possible symptoms of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

At the time of writing, she had not been tested for Covid-19 as this was currently reserved for patients with serious symptoms although the FPA advised all those who had contact with her to self-quarantine as a precaution.

The alert caused a certain degree of local confusion, according to the local Spanish media, as the first FPA communique announced that the teacher had tested positive.

This was later amended in a second statement explaining that although the teacher had displayed symptoms of the virus, no test had been carried out.

This was in line with the Valencian Community’s standard procedures for possible coronavirus cases with only mild symptoms.







