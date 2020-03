REPRESENTATIVES from the Chinese community in the province of Alicante have donated stocks of sanitary equipment Alfaz del Pi Council to help combat the spread of COVID19.

Today’s donation includes 2,000 masks, 30 boxes of gloves and 60 large bottles of sanitiser gel.

The delivery was made at the local police checkpoint, Councillor for Public Safety, Toni Such, immediately thanked the Chinese residents for their gesture of solidarity.