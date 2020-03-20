Celebrity News: Spanish actors Antonio Banderas and Alex Gonzalez keep us entertained with their Coronavirus lockdown fitness videos in Spain







SPANISH ACTORS ANTONIO BANDERAS AND ALEX GONZALEZ KEEP US ENTERTAINED WITH THEIR CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN FITNESS VIDEOS IN SPAIN

IT seems that while staying home and finding ways to stay entertained and in shape stars like Antonio Banderas and his countryman, Spanish actor Alex Gonzalez have taken it upon themselves to keep up with their rigorous fitness routines in two very different ways. Antonio takes a more serious approach to his fitness and shares a video of his entire “A Chorus Line” warmup routine set to the backdrop of the show’s tunes.

Then there’s young Alex and his somewhat more casual approach to fitness.

Where Banderas is going at it hard, the younger actor, not so much, but it’s still no less entertaining to watch. In his video, we see him taking in the fitness area of his home with a tennis ball clipped to his cap as he tosses it from end to end. He captioned the post, “Day 3, we aren’t bored, everything’s great. #imstayinghome”





Malaga’s favourite son, Banderas, has also been joined by other renowned faces from Andalucia such as Roberto Leal, a Spanish television presenter, Betis footballer Joaquin Sanchez, singer Vanessa Martin, and dancer Sara Baras in urging the public to stay at home with the message: “StayHome. Take care of yourself. Take care of everyone. Take care of Andalucia.”

A video on social media starts with Baras, an international dancer who says that “together we can put an end to the virus, but it will have to be by staying at home” and sends a message of “love, strength and courage” to the Andalucians.





Roberto Leal, a Spanish television presenter, finishes the video address with a message to the young people to remind them: “Don’t do it just thinking about yourselves, but thinking about all of us and what is to come, in the end, it is all about common sense and solidarity”.

Banderas stresses the importance of following the advice and ordinances of the authority saying: “Do not get infected and do not infect others, for this the best thing is to stay at home.”